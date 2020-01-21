Over 5 lakh people flocked 80th All India Industrial Exhibition being held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Over five lakh people have visited the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition so far, that is being held in Hyderabad.

Moreover, all the fire safety measures have been ensured here after last year's major fire incident occurred at the exhibition.

"This year we are celebrating 80th All India Industrial Exhibition on the exhibition grounds which commenced on January 1 and will continue till February 15. So far, over 5 lakh people have visited the exhibition and we are expecting a total of 20 lakh people till the exhibition concludes," B Prabha Shankar, Secretary, 80th All India Industrial Exhibition told ANI."We have taken every single measure for the protection of the people who are visiting the exhibition and as well as the stallholders who come from across India," he added.Shankar further added that the income which is generated to the exhibition society will be spent on the 18 educational institutions which are run by the society."This time we have 1,000 stallholders participating in the exhibition from across the country. There are more than 200 police personal posted all over in the exhibition ground and we also have 'She Teams' present here to ensure the safety of the women and girls.All the fire safety measures have also been taken after last year's major fire accident."It's so exciting to visit the exhibition every time. Here we can buy a wide range of different types of products at cheap rates. We can also purchase various products manufactured in different states," said Aarthi, a visitor.More than 100 stalls were gutted in a massive fire that broke out due to short circuit at the All India Industrial Exhibition here, last year in January. (ANI)