Over 50% feel scrapping of Article 370 solved the J&K issue

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) More than 50 per cent of the people agree with the view that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a permanent solution to the vexed issues facing J&K, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The ABP-C Voter survey suggests that more than 55 per cent people in the urban areas agree that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a permanent solution for J&K, while close to 50 per cent respondents in the rural areas hold similar views.