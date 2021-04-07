Over 50 lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Over 50 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Karnataka across 6,173 distribution sites, state health minister Sudhakar K said on Wednesday.



The total doses include 45,13,857 first doses and 5,02,838 second doses.

"Karnataka crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As of 2 pm today 45,13,857 people have received the first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people have received both doses of vaccine. Vaccination is being distributed in 6,173 sites across the state including 5564 govt and 609 pvt centres," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

