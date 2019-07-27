Over 50 lakh farmers given Rs 10 k each under KALIA scheme: Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Odisha Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahu on Saturday claimed that more than 50 lakh farmers were given Rs 10,000 each in two instalments under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme in the state.

"Central Govt has allowed this scheme. Another 25 lakh farmers - small farmers, marginal farmers and farm labourers - will be included in this scheme," State Agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahu said in Odisha Assembly today.



Congress leader Narasingh Mishra countered the minister's claims and said that the government has not allocated the necessary amount in its budgetary provisions for fulfilling the promises under the KALIA scheme.

"The minister is misguiding the house. 51 lakh farmers need Rs 5100 Crores at Rs 10,000 each. But Odisha government has allocated only Rs 1400 budget for KALIA scheme. How will it be possible to give funds to 51 lakh farmers in this amount," Mishra contended.

Odisha state Cabinet approved KALIA scheme in December 2018, amounting to over Rs 10,000 crore covering 92 per cent of cultivators.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had then said: "This scheme covers 92 per cent of cultivators; those who have taken farm loans, non-loanee farmers, sharecroppers, and landless agriculture labourers." (ANI)

