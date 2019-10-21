Over 50 lakhs cognizable crimes registered in 2017: NCRB data

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The government on Monday released National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report on 2017 crime statistics which states that over 50 lakhs cognizable crimes were registered in that year.

According to the report which has been released after a delay, a total of 50,07,044 cognizable crimes comprising 30,62,579 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,44,465 Special & Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2017, showing an increase of 3.6% in the registration of cases over 2016 (48,31,515 cases).

In 2017, majority of the cases under crimes against women out of total IPC crimes against women were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (33.2%) followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (27.3%), 'Kidnapping & Abduction of Women' (21.0%) and 'Rape' (10.3%), report claims."During 2017, registration of cases under IPC has increased by 2.9% and SLL crimes by 4.8% over 2016," the report says."A total of 9,89,071 cases of offences affecting the human body were registered which accounted for 32.3% of total IPC crimes during 2017, out of which hurt (4,94,617 cases) accounted for maximum cases i.e. 50.0% followed by cases of causing death by negligence (1,42,794 cases), assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (86,001 cases) accounting for 14.4% and 8.7% respectively," report claims.According to the report, in the year 2017, A total of 28,653 cases of murder were registered, showing a decline of 5.9% over 2016 (30,450 cases). 'Disputes' (7,898 cases) was the motive in the highest number of murder cases during 2017. But cases of kidnapping & abduction were increased in the year 2017."A total of 95,893 cases of kidnapping & abduction were registered during 2017, showing an increase of 9.0% over 2016 (88,008 cases). A total of 1,00,555 (23,814 male and 76,741 female) victims were reported kidnapped or abducted, out of which 56,622 (14,296 male and 42,326 female)2 victims were children and 43,933 (9,518 male and 34,415 female) victims were an adult during 2017," report says.The report also mentions about the cybercrime and claims, "During 2017, 56.0% of cyber-crime cases registered were for the motive of fraud (12,213 out of 21,796 cases) followed by sexual exploitation with 6.7% (1,460 cases) and causing disrepute with 4.6% (1,002 cases). (ANI)