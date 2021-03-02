Over 50 lakhs people above 60 in state, provide more vaccines: Kerala Health Min to Centre

Thiruvanathapuram (Kerala) [India], March 2 (ANI): Claiming that over 50 lakh people are above the age of 60 years in Kerala, state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday said it has requested the Centre to provide vaccines in sufficient quantity to the state.



"We have more than 50 lakhs people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines. I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," the Kerala Health Minister told ANI here.

Shailaja received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the government medical college hospital here amid the second phase of the nationwide vccination drive in the country.

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday that is March 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,48,54,136 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till 7 am today, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

