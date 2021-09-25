Over 50 mafia members arrested in Italy's Sicily

Rome, Sep 25 (IANS) Over 50 mafia members were arrested in a police swoop in Italy's Sicily, authorities have confirmed.

Those arrested on Friday are alleged members of the Sanfilippo clan of Mazzarino near Caltanissetta, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

According to the police, the clan said to take its orders from the Gela branch of the second largest Sicilian crime organisation, the Stidda (Sicilian for 'Star'), which is much less famous than Cosa Nostra.