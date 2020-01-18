Over 50 organisations stage day-long hunger strike against CAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): More than 50 organisations came together here on Saturday to hold one-day long hunger strike against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hunger strike, held at Dharna Chowk in the city, was joined by hundreds of protesters, who demanded the revocation of the new citizenship law.



"We appeal to the Government of India to revoke the CAA, which will damage the social fabric of our country. The Central government should also stop the NRC and the NPR process," Mohammed Sadiq Ahmed, a protester, told ANI.

"These Acts are anti-national. We will continue protesting till the Central government doesn't revoke this Act," he added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)