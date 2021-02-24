'Over 50% travellers will continue to prioritize safety, hygiene'

An online survey by travel major MakeMyTrip also indicated that 45 per cent travellers will be slightly more relaxed but will still remain cautious.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) While travellers are eagerly waiting to explore the world without the fear of infection, over 50 per cent of them will continue to prioritize safety and hygiene when travelling, a survey said on Wednesday.

"While Indians plan their summer break this year after having to skip it last summer, safety and hygiene remain on top of the mind while making travel or accommodation bookings," Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer at MakeMyTrip, said in a statement.

More than 65 per cent of Indian travellers said they are actively searching and planning a vacation within the next two months, while over 88 per cent of those surveyed are now comfortable with booking flights and hotels for future dates.

Till date, more than 70 per cent of the respondents have taken a trip since Phase 1 of unlock -- with nearly 40 per cent of the travellers undertaking one or two mini vacations and 18 per cent making more than three trips during the pandemic, the survey, with more than 2,000 respondents, reported.

The survey results indicate that once vaccinated, 81 per cent of the respondents will be seen travelling for leisure, 55 per cent will travel to visit friends and relatives and 46 per cent will return to travelling for business or work.

In the months following the unlock, while people preferred travelling with family and spouse, post vaccination travellers are looking forward to firm up travel plans with their friends (48 per cent), colleagues (20 per cent) and finding solace in solo travel (23 per cent).

What's also interesting is that over 65 per cent of the respondents are comfortable with booking group tours post taking the jab.

--IANS

vc/bg