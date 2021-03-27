Over 500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street market

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Over 500 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Fashion Street market in Pune.

No casualties have been reported as of now. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses.



As per the fire department, around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers were utilised to douse the fire which broke out on Friday night. The fire is now under control, informed the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

"At around 1:06 am, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are on. About 60 fire officials including 10 officers are at the spot," informed Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

"Fire has been controlled. No casualty has been reported so far but there was a heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners as their shops were gutted in fire," he added. (ANI)

