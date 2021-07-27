Over 50,000 arrested in SL for violating quarantine laws

Colombo, July 27 (IANS) Over 50,000 people have been arrested in Sri Lanka since last October for violating the government-imposed quarantine laws amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected 298,181 people to date in the island nation, police said.

In a statement on Monday, Police Spokesperson Ajith Rohana said that 52,154 people have been arrested so far since October, reports Xinhua news agency.