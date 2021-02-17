Over 50K inoculated in Maldives: Health officials

Male, Feb 17 (IANS) Maldives has vaccinated over 50,000 people, including 6,230 on Monday, local media reported Wednesday.

Health Protection Agency's (HPA) data showed that the country's total vaccination count has climbed to 50,047.

Maldives received 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine from India on February 1, and has purchased another 700,000 doses from AstraZeneca which is expected to arrive in two months, Xinhua reported.