Over 50L people in UP fully vaccinated

Data from CoWin portal showed that over 3.35 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, July 6 (IANS) A total of 50.09 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh have become fully vaccinated against the pandemic virus.

In terms of people, 2,84,51,525 have taken at least one dose, while 50,09,188 have taken both doses.

According to the government spokesperson, in absolute terms, of the total people who came forward for vaccination in the state, 14.9 per cent have taken both the doses. However, compared to the total target of vaccination for the state -- about 14 crore -- only 3.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. Uttar Pradesh is the fourth state in the country where more than 50 lakh people have taken both the doses of the Covid vaccine.

Maharashtra leads the list with 69.85 lakh fully vaccinated population, followed by Gujarat and West Bengal where more than 60.8 lakh and 56.7 lakh people have taken both the doses respectively.

Uttar Pradesh's nearest contender is Rajasthan where 43.84 lakh people are fully immunized. Karnataka stands close by with a fully vaccinated population of 42.18 lakh.

The surge in vaccinations is being attributed to the state-wide launch of the cluster model for Covid vaccination drive which has made the task easy, equitable and seamless by eliminating crucial road blocks like transport and digital divide.

The 8.38 lakh jabs on Monday is the second highest in a single day given in the state. The maximum number of doses -- 8.63 lakh -- were given on June 24 -- the day the state achieved its one crore jabs under Mission June, six days before the deadline.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "The cluster model has been launched across the state and there is visible enthusiasm for vaccination now. However, it is important to remember that the vaccine does not give the licence to ignore Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, only six districts in Uttar Pradesh are left with 75 or more active Covid cases.

These are Prayagraj (184), Lucknow (164), Kushinagar (111), Mainpuri (86), Meerut (85) and Varanasi (82).

Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS, health and family welfare, said the state has now 2,181 active cases. He added that the pattern of decline in cases and rise in recoveries continues.

Forty districts in the state have not recorded any fresh cases while Prayagraj (16) and Lucknow (17) were the only districts with double digit entries.

Gorakhpur (8), Gautam Buddha Nagar (8), Ghaziabad (9) and Sultanpur (6) recorded more than five new cases.

--IANS

amita/dpb