Over 56 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses given to states, UTs, says Centre

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): More than 56.76 crore (56,76,14,390) COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 5,00,240 doses are in the pipeline, the Centre informed on Sunday.



The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

Of the total vaccinations administered, the total consumption including wastages is 54,02,53,875 doses.

More than 3.03 Cr (3,03,90,091) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines for free of cost. (ANI)

