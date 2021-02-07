Over 58 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated on Sunday against COVID-19 has crossed the 58 lakh mark on day 23 of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program.



India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of COVID19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Twelve states reported the COVID-19 vaccination activity today include Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand, it said.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 58,03,617 (as of 6:40 pm ), as per the government. A total of 1,16,478 sessions have been held so far. 1,295 sessions were held till 6:40 pm today.

Out of the total cumulative coverage, 53,17,760 are healthcare workers and 4,85,857 are frontline workers.

28,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6:40 pm today. Of these, 12,978 were healthcare workers, while the other 15,081 beneficiaries were frontline workers. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

No adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported till 6:40 pm. (ANI)

