Over 59 lakh vaccine doses administered to people of 18-44 age group, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): As many as 59,32,704 beneficiaries of age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 36 states and UTs since phase 3 of vaccination began on May 1, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,63,329 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received the first dose of the COVID vaccine today.

"Maharashtra has administered 6,55,673 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the people of the age group 18-44 years, while Rajasthan has administered 9,28,962 doses till now," the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 18,44,22,218. This includes 96,58,913 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,52,200 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,44,97,411 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 82,16,750 FLWs (2nd dose), and 59,32,704 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). The figures were 5,76,53,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st dose), 92,39,392 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,46,60,900 for above 60 years (1st dose) and 1,79,10,024 for above 60 years (2nd dose).

Meanwhile, 14,79,592 vaccine doses were administered to all the categories of beneficiaries on May 17, which mark the 122nd day of the Vaccination Drive.

Phase 1 of the COVID vaccination drive in India had begun on January 16 for the Healthcare workers and Frontline workers. (ANI)