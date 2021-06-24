Over 618,000 Pakistanis deported from 138 countries since 2015

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): As many as 618,877 Pakistanis have been deported from 138 countries since 2015 due to various regions including illegal entry or having bogus travel documents.



Over 72 percent of total figures were deported from seven friendly countries namely Saudi Arabia, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran, and Turkey, the News International reported.

Officials of the Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said these deportees perhaps could not get proper support of Pakistan missions abroad, a move which led to an alarming rise in deportees in recent years.

The average deportation of Pakistanis during the six-year period amounts to 321,590 (147 per day) from Saudi Arabia which is 52 percent of the total deportees. Over 61,403 Pakistanis were deported in 2015, 57,704 in 2016, 93,736 in 2017, 50,944 in 2018, 38,470 in 2019 and 19,333 deported by Saudi Arabia last year.

FIA officials told the Geo News that new immigration policies adopted by different countries, particularly by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have created problems for the expats.

Some migrants managed to gain entry into other countries on the basis of dubious documents usually prepared by their agents or human traffickers while some deportees deliberately misplaced their documents to prolong their illegal stay. (ANI)

