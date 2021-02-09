Over 65 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): As many as 65.28 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on the 25th day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.



"The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 is 65,28,210 (as at 6:30 pm today), as per the provisional report. 1,34,616 sessions have been held so far. Of the cumulative coverage, 55,85,043 are healthcare workers and 9,43,167 are frontline workers," the Ministry said in a release.

According to the Ministry, as many as 2,69,202 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6:30 pm today.

"Of these, 1,02,941 were healthcare workers, while the other 1,66,261 beneficiaries were frontline workers. 7,860 sessions were held till 6:30 pm today. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," it said.

A total of 25 adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported till 6:30 pm on the 25th day of the vaccination drive, it said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,43,635 active COVID-19 cases, 10,54,8,521 discharged, and 15,5,158 deaths due to the disease.

The COVID-19 vaccination has been rolled out in the country from January 16, 2021, in a phased manner starting with prioritised groups of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and frontline workers. The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine is being done simultaneously across all States and UTs. (ANI)

