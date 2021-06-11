Over 6.5 lakh people vaccinated against COVID in Jammu; positivity rate drops to 1.6 pc

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): The COVID positivity rate has dropped to 1.6 per cent, while recovery rate has crossed 92 per cent in Jammu district, said Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg on Friday.



During the weekly press briefing here, the Deputy Commissioner said that recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases and the decreasing trend in positive cases continues. "As recovery rate is better than rate of new active cases, the bed occupancy has also reduced in GMC."

There are 5 sites designated for the second dose and 3 are made available for the first dose, he said while urging people to make online slot booking and get vaccinated. "As many as 4.5 lakh have been inoculated in 45+ age group, while total 6.5 lakh people vaccinated against COVID in Jammu," he said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under Covid mortality survey SAKSHAM 70 families have been identified so far out of which 47 have been verified which will be provided pension/scholarships under the scheme.

Moreover, the District Administration has distributed 70 thousand quintals to the beneficiaries for the month of May and 27,771 thousand quintals so far in the month of June under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Garg said that to provide continuous services to the people at their door steps, the District Administration has launched four new online services, for issuing SC/ST, Legal Heir and Dependent certificates. He also informed that village level camps have also been started in which Sehat card enrollment and routine services regarding revenue like mutations will be provided to the people at their door steps.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 20,000 construction workers have been provided assistance worth Rs 4 crore so that they can also survive in the desperate times of COVID-19. (ANI)

