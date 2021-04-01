Over 6.75 crore COVID-19 doses administered, vaccination begins for all above 45 years

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The third phase of the countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive began on Thursday and covers all those above 45 years.



The third phase of the vaccination drive has come amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government had earlier opened vaccination for those above 45 who had co-morbidities.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 vaccination administered in the country crossed 6.75 crore on Thursday with 17,47,094 vaccine doses given till 8 pm today.

Over 4 crore people above 45 years have been administered COVID-19 till April 1.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh Minister Brajesh Pathak and Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan were among those who took the vaccine on Thursday.

Thakur appealed to people to continue following precautions, spread awareness and take health-safety measures.

The Centre had earlier warned that the situation was going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in districts with a surge in cases, within the next two weeks.

The Centre had also informed that the COVID-19 vaccination will be carried out at both public and private sector Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of April, including gazetted holidays.

According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or a person can visit the nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

India started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. In the first phase, healthcare workers were administered the vaccine. The vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The second phase of vaccination the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities. (ANI)

