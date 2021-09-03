Over 67.65 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): India has administered over 67.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.



As many as 51,88,894 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 67,65,00,301, as per provisional reports till 7 pm today.

Out of the total number of doses administered, the cumulative number of the first doses is 51,92,87,304 while 15,72,12,997 people have been administered with both doses.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,352 fresh COVID-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed a majority of cases by mounting 32,097 new cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. Here, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.

The total number of cases in the country jumped to 3,29,03,289 including 3,99,778 active cases. Active cases account for 1.22 per cent of the total cases.

As of now, the total recoveries from this virus in the country escalated to 3,20,63,616 including the fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Following this, the overall recovery rate is currently at 97.45 per cent.

In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 70 days. The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.72 per cent in the country. (ANI)

