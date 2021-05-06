Over 67K vaccinated in Delhi in a day: Govt

As per the data shared by the Delhi Government, 47,086 people in the age group of 18-44 got vaccinated till 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Over 67,000 people received vaccination against Covid-19 in the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi government said here on Thursday.

A total of 5,230 people in the 45-59 age group were vaccinated, while 1,629 people, aged above 60, received the first dose of vaccine.

As many as 1,571 frontline workers and 591 healthcare workers were also given the first jab on Wednesday.

Over 11,200 people received the second dose of the vaccine during the same period, the data showed.

During an inspection visit to Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajendra Nagar (a newly set up mass vaccination centre) on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the state government wants to vaccinate every person in Delhi within three months if the Centre provides adequate vaccines to it.

"The Delhi government is also working on increasing the number of oxygen beds across Delhi. We are arranging more and more oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders to hospital beds. I am very hopeful that in the coming days we will be able to increase the number of beds in Delhi significantly," Kejriwal said.

