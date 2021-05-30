Over 69% Indians open to taking part in Covid vaccine trial

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Over 69 per cent people said they would participate in a vaccine trial, if given a chance, according to IANS-CVoter Covid tracker.

The survey, conducted on a total of 56,685 participants between January 1 to May 27, showed that 48.9 per cent said that they would be very likely to participate in a Covid vaccine trial in the country, while another 20.6 per cent said that would be likely to take part.