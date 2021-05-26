Over 8 mn 1st doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Morocco

Rabat, May 26 (IANS) A total of 8,011,014 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco as of Tuesday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The statement added that the tally of people vaccinated with two doses reached 4,947,483.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.