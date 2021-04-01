  1. Sify.com
  4. Over 80 pc polling in second phase election in West Bengal

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 1st, 2021, 20:30:06hrs
Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): West Bengal saw over 80 per cent polling in the second phase of assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said that the polling was peaceful apart from a few stray incidents
"The turnout was 80.43 per cent polling till 5 pm," he said.
The second phase of polling was held on 30 seats in West Bengal.
Nandigram, where the high-profile contest is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhkari, also went to the polls in this phase. (ANI)

