Over 80 people missing, six killed in dust storm in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), March 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A heavy dust storm hits Mongolia over the weekend, leaving six people killed, including one child, and over 80 people missing, media reported on Monday.



According to the CGTN news broadcaster, Mongolia's emergency department received reports of 548 missing people in total during the weekend, 467 of whom were found. Five herdsmen and one child were killed by the storm, the broadcaster said. The rescue operation is still ongoing for the remaining 81 people.

Earlier on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a yellow alert has been issued in Beijing as the dust storm originating in Mongolia hit China's capital. It resulted in major traffic disruptions in the city with visibility limited to less than 1,000 meters (0.6 miles). The authorities recommended that all outdoor activities be cancelled.

Due to low visibility, over 400 flights have been cancelled in Beijing, the Global Times reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

