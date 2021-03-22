Over 800 COVID-19 cases in Delhi for 3rd day in row

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The national capital reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Monday while reporting 888 new infections and seven fatalities.



The number of active cases rose to 3,934 from 3,618 a day ago, while the case positivity remained over 1 per cent for the third consecutive day, according to a bulletin.

The new infections pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the city till now to 6,48,872, while 6.33 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, while the death toll mounted to 10,963.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday.

In the last 24 hours 46,951 new cases were registered and out of these, 84.49 per cent are reported from Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03 per cent), followed by Punjab with 2,644 and Kerala with 1,875 new cases.

"India's total active caseload has reached 3,34,646 today. India's present active caseload now stands at 2.87 per cent of India's total positive cases. A net incline of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry informed.

The daily positivity rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70 per cent whereas eight states and union territories have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average.

"India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 today. The national recovery rate is 95.75 per cent. 21,180 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 212 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours," it said. (ANI)

