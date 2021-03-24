Over 80mn Covid vax doses administered across China

Beijing, March 24 (IANS) More than 80.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of March 22, according to the latest figures released by the State Council's Covid-19 response inter-agency task force.
The country's inoculated population has seen steady growth, Xinhua news agency reported citing the task force.
In the next step, China plans to speed up its universal, free-of-charge immunization programme, expanding its coverage from people at higher risk for Covid-19 to the general public, according to the task force.
A widespread concentrated vaccination, which will be the largest ever, is in the offing, it added.
