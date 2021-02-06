Over 90% Chinese to extend New Year greetings online: Poll

Falling on February 12 this year, the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, is a traditional holiday featuring family reunions that usually sees mass migration, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beijing, Feb 6 (IANS) A recent survey in China has revealed showed that 93 per cent of the respondents will send their Spring Festival greetings and wishes virtually instead of paying visits in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, people are advised to stay put and avoid non-essential gatherings in the forthcoming holiday over Covid-19 concerns.

Among the 2,013 respondents of the China Youth Daily survey, nearly 82 per cent said that they preferred video calls, phone calls and messages to convey their greetings to friends and familiy, and 65 per cent of them consider it a convenient choice.

Though not able to meet their families and friends in person, over 84 per cent of the respondents hold that such New Year greetings can also enhance family bonds and friendship as face-to-face ones do.

A total of 74 per cent of those polled say that this will not spoil their holiday cheer, while 86 per cent of them believe such an innovative way will make this Spring Festival even more special.

