Over 94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 94 crores, with 66,85,415 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Minister informed on Sunday.



According to the provisional reports issued by the ministry at 7 am on Sunday, India has so far administered 94,70,10,175 COVID-19 vaccines.

This has been achieved through 92,12,314 sessions.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry earlier in the day informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months.

India reported 214 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 4,50,589.

The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,30,971.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020. (ANI)