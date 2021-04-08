Over 9.4 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far across India

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): As over 35 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Thursday, informed the Union Health Ministry today, adding that the country's cumulative count of vaccine doses administered has reached 9,40,96,689.



According to a provisional report issued by the ministry, a total of 34,73,083 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, which mark the 83rd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

These include 89,74,122 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 54,48,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 98,09,525 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 45,41,636 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,59,55,762 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (1st Dose), 5,20,339 for over 45 years old to 59 years old (2nd dose), 3,74,95,435 for above 60 years (Dose) and 13,51,664 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

30,81,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,91,462 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 1,26,789 new cases were registered across India in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily new cases.

84.21 per cent of the new cases were reported from these ten states. (ANI)

