Over 950 Talibs killed, 500 injured in operation by Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Over 950 Taliban terrorists have been killed and over 500 more have been wounded in operations by Afghan security forces over the last four days.



Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban are underway in over 20 provinces and nine cities as the terror group continues its violent offensive against the Afghan military and civilians to gain control over more key territories in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry informed that the Afghan forces retook control of Sorkh-e-Parsa district in Parwan and Mailstan district in Ghazni in the last 12 hours.

But the centre of the Chakhansur district in Nimroz once again fell to the Taliban, according to sources.

The Afghan security and defence forces spokesman on Sunday said that 967 Talibs have been killed so far.

Heavy clashes have been reported on the outskirts of the city of Taluqan in the northeastern province of Takhar, raising concerns of residents who say the city has been under attack by the Taliban for the last two weeks.

"The situation is worsening every day. Shops have remained closed. Mortars and Taliban firing have hit people's homes," said Abdul Karim, a Taluqan resident.

"The government should make an effort to take the city out of this situation," said Naqibullah, a Taluqan resident.

In Kunduz city in the north, residents said the situation is dire and they fear attacks by the Taliban.

"My home is in the Number One area in Kunduz city. I was displaced. My home was hit by a mortar. Two members of our family were martyred and four more were wounded," said Farzana, a Kunduz resident, who was injured in the incident.

The security situation deteriorates amid the withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-torn country.

In the latest developments, Afghan officials and a Taliban delegation are holding talks in Doha to resolve the Afghan issues peacefully.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, who chairs the Republic team in the talks, said he expects a "positive and constructive" outcome from the talks.

Sources familiar with the matter said that in this latest round the Taliban has insisted on the release of 7,000 prisoners and the removal of its leaders' names from the UN blacklist, and the Republic delegation has emphasised the need for a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan. (ANI)

