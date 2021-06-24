Over 96 lakh vaccinated so far in Telangana

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said over 80.6 lakh people have received the first dose while nearly 16 lakh were given both doses.

Hyderabad, June 24 (IANS) Over 96.50 lakh Covid-19 doses have so far been administered in Telangana, health officials said on Thursday.

The authorities administered 1,67,529 doses on Wednesday. They included 1,57,958 who received first dose, while 9,571 beneficiaries were given the second jab.

The beneficiaries on Wednesday included over 1.17 lakh in the 18-44 age group. About 50,000 people in the age group of 45 years and above were also inoculated.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries in 18-44 age group has crossed 29.58 lakh. The same figure for 45 years and above stood at 58.79 lakh.

In view of the government's decision to reopen schools and colleges from July 1, the health authorities on Thursday began vaccination for teachers.

Srinivas Rao said teachers can get the vaccines by showing their identity cards at the vaccination centres.

The state government intensified the vaccination drive since the last week of May, covering high risk groups.

More than 1,000 vaccination centres operated across the state on Wednesday. A total of 100 vaccination centres are functioning under the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In addition to this, 24 mobile vans are also being used for vaccination.

The state hopes to receive 21 lakh doses from the Centre in July. A total of 2.2 crore people in the state have to be vaccinated.

