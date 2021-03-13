Over a dozen East Delhi areas to face water shortage on Sunday

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Water supply in several areas of East Delhi will continue to face shortage of water supply on Sunday due to repair work on supply line at Vikas Marg, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday.

The water supply remained affected on Saturday from early morning on Friday.

As per the information, the areas which will face water shortage are Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, Mangal Bazar, Ganesh Nagar, Pandav Nagar, Mandawali, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, 2 and 3, Trilokpuri and others.