Over a month long campaign launched for Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors

During the campaign, the members of social organisations will be highlighting the concerns of the affected families to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the disaster.

Bhopal, Oct 26 (IANS) A group of social organisations seeking justice for the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy have launched a 37-day campaign across the city on Tuesday.

Through the campaign - 'Bhopal Disaster 37 years: 37 questions' they (NGOs) would be highlighting concerns regarding compensation, criminal justice, medical and environmental remediation of polluted lands, said a member of campaign organising team.

Rashida Bee, president of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Karmachari Sangh said, "During the campaign survivors of disaster will be asking one question every day from the government. We would also present data on what the government has done in the last 37 years for families affected with the gas tragedy."

They said that Dow Chemical USA's business in India has grown dramatically and the company has ignored six successive summons issued by the Bhopal district court to appear in the criminal case.

"Our questions are -- how can the Indian government allow a company that does not even obey the laws of the land to do business in the country," said another activist of the group.

Rachna Dhingra, another activist questioned the central and the state government's competence and integrity to address issues of medical care and rehabilitation of survivors.

"We will be asking questions on issues of ongoing contamination and remediation of the land in and out around the abandoned Union Carbide factory," Dhingra added.

Over 15,000 people died after methyl isocyanate leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) on the outskirts of the city on the inetervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

More than five lakh people were affected in one way or the other due to the leak of the toxic gas.

