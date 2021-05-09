Over dozen bus passengers killed in roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan's Zabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 10 (ANI): After a bombing near a school in Kabul that claimed over 60 lives, a roadside bomb exploded on a passenger bus in Afghanistan's Zabul province, killing over a dozen people, according to a local source.



The explosion occurred in the Shahr-e Safa district of the province and most of the passengers - 25 people, according to preliminary information - were killed or wounded, the source told Sputnik.

Another source said that the roadside bomb explosion killed 16 of the bus passengers and wounded several others.

Sputnik reported that in March, a series of explosions targeted several buses in Kabul, killing multiple people, including ministry workers.

This comes after at least three explosions took place near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon.

As many as 63 people, all students, were killed in a Kabul school bombing and 150 more were wounded, TOLO News reported citing sources and relatives of victims.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a school in Kabul and called for a national day of mourning in wake of the incident.

The Kabul bombings was also condemned by several countries and leading officials of the United Nations.

The violence comes at a time when the US has decided to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. (ANI)

