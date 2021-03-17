Over dozen of bombs hurled near my office-cum-residence by TMC goons, alleges BJP MP

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): BJP MP Arjun Singh on Wednesday alleged more than a dozen of bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' here by Trinamool Congress goons.



He also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) AP Choudhury informed that three people including a child suffered injuries in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "This evening, more than a dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens."

The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targeting his vehicle after the bombing incident.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he tweeted.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

