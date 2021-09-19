Over past month, hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur admitted 250 patients with viral fever

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): More than 250 patients, including several children, have been admitted to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur over the past month, following a viral fever outbreak in the city.



According to hospital authorities, some patients have been diagnosed with dengue and malaria. No deaths have, however, been reported due to these diseases.

"More than 250 patients of viral fever have been admitted to our hospital since a month or so. Most patients have recovered while some patients with viral pneumonia have developed complications. The fatality rate is pretty low. Also, 25 patients have been admitted for Dengue, including 10 children and some have been admitted for malaria as well. However, no one has died due to these diseases at the hospital," Dr. Sanjay Kala, the in-charge of Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital told ANI on Saturday.

Dr. Manish Yadav, the in-charge of Maternal, Child Hospital said: "We have around 200 children admitted in our hospital for diseases like fever, tuberculosis, meningitis, gastroenteritis etc. We have 15-20 children who are admitted for viral fever, they are recovering well. Also, one child is confirmed to have Dengue."

Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh had earlier informed that the state government was taking all possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Saturday has convened a high-level meeting on the emerging challenge of Serotype-2 dengue cases in 11 states, including Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)