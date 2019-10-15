Over Rs 1 cr seized from vehicles in poll-bound Maharashtra

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): In a joint operation, Election Commission and police have seized over Rs 1 crore cash from two vehicles near Pachpaoli over-bridge and Nagpur railway station, officials said on Tuesday.

The team of Static and Surveillance Teams (SSTs) of Maharashtra Police and Election Commission (EC) seized cash worth Rs 1.01 crore ahead of the Maharashtra polls, scheduled to be held on October 21.



While Rs 76 lakh in cash were seized from a car passing through the Pachpaoli over-bridge at 6 pm, Rs 25 lakh were seized from another car near Nagpur railway station at 6.30 pm on Monday.

The SSTs have been deployed across the city to check vehicles and keep an eye on the movement of unaccounted cash in the poll-bound state. (ANI)

