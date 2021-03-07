Over Rs 50 cr disbursed to personnel as relief, aid in 2020 by Delhi Police Welfare Society

"A total of 50,36,23,938 was disbursed throughout the year. Under the Delhi Police Education Fund, a total amount of Rs 6,97,59,467 has been granted as Higher Education Scholarship to 4,627 wards of the police force," said Asif Mohammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vigilance and Welfare.Several welfare initiatives were also started for police personnel by the Delhi Police last year, including several involving relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.Under the Ayur Rakshak initiative, 1,50,997 immunity kits were distributed among 81,346 police personnel for 60 days of the preventative regime of treatment with Ayurvedic medicine. The diagnosed rate after the consumption of these medicines has been as low as 0.48 per cent.Seven wellness centres were set up at major police colonies, at major police stations, with the main objective to primarily serve as OPD facilities, apart from being a focal point for all COVID-19-related information.Under Nirmaya, dedicated police vehicles were christened as 'Dhanvantri Rath' to ferry doctors to wellness centres and offer doorstep delivery of health care services.Apart from all these, personnel and their families affected by COVID-19 were also counselled. 'General Mental Health Tele-Counselling' and 'Talk to a Doctor' were dedicated to counselling.The Ministry of Home Affairs allocated a total amount of Rs 4,94,19,721 for the beautification of 21 parks, uplifting of Community centres and up-gradation of wellness and skill centres. All nine community centre and 10 welfare Centres of the Delhi police have been equipped with multiple gadgets and equipment, including air conditioners, televisions, water coolers, RO systems, fans, podiums, and furniture.Other initiatives include the modernisation of three Delhi Police Public Schools, the opening of two more new schools in Dwarka and Narela.All 17 Subsidiary Central Police Canteens have been streamlined through a systematic audit to be conducted from the current year.A new initiative was also been launched in November 2020 to provide an online coaching facility fo Civil Service Examinations.Additionally, normal death insurance cover has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 28 lakhs (up to 65 years) and accidental death insurance has from Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 78 lakhs from this year. Rs 3.30 crores have been disbursed under this scheme.Ration money of Rs 117.29 per day has been paid to officers of from the rank of constable to Inspector. One month extra pay has been paid to non-gazetted ranks of the Delhi Police. (ANI)