Overflowing lake inundates highway at Hyderabad's Gaganpahad

A part of NH44 has been inundated due to overflowing Appa Cheruvu, disrupting the traffic on the key highway connecting Hyderabad with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Kurnool and Bengaluru.

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) With a lake overflowing on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Gaganpahad village, authorities have advised people going to Hyderabad Airport to use Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Cyberabad police has appealed to citizens going towards Airport, Kurnool, Bengaluru, etc. to use ORR instead of NH44.

For a second consecutive year, the NH44 stretch at Gaganpahad has come under water. Cyberabad traffic police were allowing only heavy vehicles on one lane.

Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy visited Gaganpahad along with officials and reviewed the situation.

Five people were washed away at Gaganpahad in October last year when the lake overflowed following heavy rains.

To prevent any tragedy this time, the authorities took precautionary measures by diverting the traffic.

Meanwhile, water from Himayat Sagar lake was overflowing on ORR service road near Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA).

The Cyberabad traffic police announced a traffic diversion. Traffic going towards Shamshabad from TSPA on ORR Service road may take diversion at TSPA - Khaleejkhan dargah- Kismatpur - Budwel Extension - Pillar number 194 - Aramghar.

Following heavy rains for the last two days under the impact of cyclone 'Gulab', water in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs on the city outskirts reached the maximum level.

Authorities have opened gates of both the reservoirs to release the water into Musi river, which flows through the city.

The people living along the banks of Musi have been alerted.

