Overjoyed at large amount of money, thief suffers heart attack

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), April 1 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, a thief suffered a heart attack when he found that the money he had robbed was far in excess of his expectation.

He could not contain his joy and suffered a heart attack and a large part of the money went into his treatment.

The matter came to light when one of the two thieves was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft committed last month in the Kotwali Dehat area and he confessed before the police during interrogation.