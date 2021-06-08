Overseas Americans feel left behind in vaccination: Report

Washington, June 9 (IANS) As the US continues to push forward its domestic vaccination program, overseas Americans who are required to pay US taxes are feeling left behind by their own government, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Citing official figures, the report said that an estimated 9 million Americans now live outside the United States, and in recent weeks, "a growing chorus has argued that they should therefore be entitled to receive US-approved coronavirus vaccines", the Xinhua news agency reported.