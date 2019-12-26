Owaisi demands inquiry into violent anti-CAA protests, police action in UP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an independent panel to investigate the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Hyderabad MP alleged of police excesses against the protestors and demanded a probe into the same."An independent inquiry commission should be ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government to go into in-depth as to why the violence took place and who was responsible for it," Owaisi said.He also said that violence should be condemned whether it is perpetrated by people or police while replying to a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement condemning the attack on police and damage of public properties in the protests."The Prime Minister should also condemn the thrashing of Minazuddin in which he lost his one eye, the incident in which AMU student's hand was amputated, police action against eight-year-old Shagir in Varanasi in which he died and was trampled upon," he said.Owaisi alleged that videos surfacing on social showed police entering homes of Muslims and breaking CCTV cameras installed at mosques in Uttar Pradesh.Speaking at a public event in Lucknow, Modi urged those who vandalised public property in the names of protests to introspect whether what they did was right."People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in Uttar Pradesh should introspect if what they did was right," he had said at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University on Wednesday. (ANI)