Owaisi house vandalism: Delhi Court grants bail to two accused

The Patiala House Court, in its order said that the accused have no previous antecedents therefore in view of a Supreme Court judgment, the accused are given bail subject to furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 10,000 each.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to two of the five people who were accused of allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi.

Earlier on September 22, the Court had sent one accused to one-day police remand and the rest of the four accused to judicial custody of 14 days.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on September 21 when members of Hindu Sena were staging a protest outside Owaisi's house, located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on Ashoka Road. The police had detained five people and an FIR under relevant sections was registered against them.

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. The white pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road.

Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta told IANS that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through multiple media reports and other sources. He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," Gupta had said then adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

Owaisi, meanwhile, in a series of tweets, on September 21, came down heavily on the present dispensation.

"My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed," he posted on Twitter.

Owaisi said that this was the third incident when his residence, which lies in a high-security area of the national capital, has been vandalized by miscreants.

