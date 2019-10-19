Owaisi rubbishes viral dance video, says he was enacting flying of a kite

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): After a video of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi where he was seen performing a dance step went viral on social media, the Hyderabad lawmaker on Saturday clarified that he was enacting the action of flying a 'kite', the party's electoral symbol, in a bid to spread awareness among the people.



"The electoral symbol of my party is the kite. After every gathering, we enact the action of flying a kite in order to spread awareness among the people. Someone edited the video and added a song to it. The media said that I was dancing. This (video) is wrong," he told reporters here.

The unique way of campaigning was witnessed after Owaisi was getting down from the stage after addressing a rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad on Friday.

On the stairs, the AIMIM MP danced for a few seconds, with his steps resembling the act of flying a kite, in an apparent reference to the party symbol.

The AIMIM is contesting on a number of seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, which are scheduled for October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

