Owaisi seals deal with Dhinakaran's AMMK for TN election

In the Tamil Nadu election, to be held next month, the AIMIM will contest three of Tamil Nadu's 234 seats -- Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

Chennai : After its success in Bihar assembly polls, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has sealed a poll alliance with TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is contesting the state polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Pattali Makkal Katchi. The ruling party has alloted 20 and 23 seats to its allies BJP and PMK respectively.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has joined hands with the Congress, Left and other parties for the polls.

Elections to the 234-member assembly in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.