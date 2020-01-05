Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP".

The Hyderabad MP further said that Khan should worry about the state of affairs in Pakistan rather than worrying about the Indian Muslims."Pakistan's Prime Minister posted a video from Bangladesh falsely claiming it to be from India. Mr Khan you worry about your own country. We have rejected the wrong theory of Jinnah, we are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so," Owaisi said at an event on Saturday.In the event, however, Owaisi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenging him to announce that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not be carried out during his rule in the Centre.He also urged Congress to come together with AIMIM and other parties in opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC issue.A now-deleted video shared by the Pakistani PM was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013 and showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan Prime Minister had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality "against Muslims" in Uttar Pradesh.At one point in the now-deleted video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking. (ANI)