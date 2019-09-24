Owaisi warns Modi against friendship with Trump, says they held hands like 'lovers' at Texas event

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Criticising the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi against friendship with Donald Trump and termed the United States President a "clever and deceitful man".

"At Howdy Mody event, Modi and Trump were holding hands like lovers. Modi ji, I want to suggest that you should balance your friendship with Trump because if he loses elections then God knows what will happen as he is clever, deceitful man and not worthy of friendship," Owaisi said addressing a public gathering here."As soon as Trump met Pakistan Chief Minister Imran Khan, he praised him and Pakistan," he added.Owaisi also targetted Modi over his international visits and for investing money in foreign companies."Prime Minister Modi will visit the whole world by 2024 and then he would prepare himself to go to the moon. Modi talks about Make in India but his government has invested in the US-based company that funds Trump. If Modi said in America 'abki baar Trump sarkar' then it will be exactly the same as Turk's princess propagating our party here," he said.On Monday, Trump held a press conference with Imran Khan following a bilateral between the two leaders.In the press conference, the US President said that he shares a good relationship with both Khan and Modi and can act as a good 'arbitrator'. (ANI)