Own Constitution a matter of self-respect for any nation

Nagpur, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrated the 71st Republic Day on Sunday, BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) hailed the Constitution and said it was a matter of self-respect for any country to be run as per its own Constitution.

"For any country, it is a matter of self-respect to be run according to its own Constitution as also base all its activities on that Constitution," RSS Sarkaryavah Bhaiyyaji Joshi said here after hoisting the national flag at Dr Hedgewar Bhawan -- the RSS headquarter.

Earlier in a tweet, the RSS quoted Maharishi Arvind: "Bharatbhoomi is our mother. We should show devotion to her with body, mind and wealth. We should serve her. For her success, we have to sacrifice and go through all kinds of suffering. We have to be determined to sacrifice everything to make her glorious."